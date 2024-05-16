98532 (KMP.TO) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
