abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (AEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEI opened at GBX 319.10 ($4.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of 0.81. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 337 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293.35.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

