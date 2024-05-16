abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (AEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AEI opened at GBX 319.10 ($4.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of 0.81. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 337 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293.35.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile
