ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 533,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABVC BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma Price Performance

ABVC stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma ( NASDAQ:ABVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 226.65% and a negative net margin of 6,919.08%.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

