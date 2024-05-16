Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

