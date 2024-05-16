ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Up 9.5% in April

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ACIW opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.20.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
