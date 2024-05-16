ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Up 9.5% in April

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

