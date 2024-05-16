Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,900 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,932,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,290 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 520,044 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,672,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,895,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 688,475 shares during the period. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

ABOS opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a current ratio of 19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Further Reading

