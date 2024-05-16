Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,900 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.
ABOS opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a current ratio of 19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
