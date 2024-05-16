Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.99

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 4415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 268,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.