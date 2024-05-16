Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACET

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.