ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

