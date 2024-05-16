Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.62% of Adtalem Global Education worth $199,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

