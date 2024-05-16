Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 1,014,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 435.2 days.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
About Aecon Group
