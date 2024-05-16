Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 1,014,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 435.2 days.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

