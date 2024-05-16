AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on June 14th

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AEW UK REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:AEWU opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.10) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market capitalization of £139.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.50 and a beta of 0.57. AEW UK REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.31).

AEW UK REIT Company Profile

See Also

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

