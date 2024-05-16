AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 13,287 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.