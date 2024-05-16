AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 195 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $107.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

