AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,164,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $96.49 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.