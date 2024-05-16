AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

