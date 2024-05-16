AGF Management Ltd. Buys 2,114 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $251,250,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $830,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,905 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

