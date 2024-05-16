AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $978.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $906.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $32,261,016. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

