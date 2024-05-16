AGF Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,249 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Carrier Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Carrier Global Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CARR opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $66.32.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.
