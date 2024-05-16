AGF Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,319 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $155.70 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

