AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

