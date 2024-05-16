AGF Management Ltd. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Elevance Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,185,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $539.99 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $543.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

