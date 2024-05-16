AGF Management Ltd. Has $716,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,251,764 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

