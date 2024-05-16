AGF Management Ltd. Has $723,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.48%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.