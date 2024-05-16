AGF Management Ltd. Has $740,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

