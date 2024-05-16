AGF Management Ltd. Has $873,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,913,000 after buying an additional 88,949 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

