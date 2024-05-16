AGF Management Ltd. Has $995,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 212,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAX opened at $42.42 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

