AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

TCOM opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

