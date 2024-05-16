AGF Management Ltd. Invests $641,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 326,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 133,964 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.