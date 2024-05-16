AGF Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

