AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 30,966 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,107 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 727,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 700,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 472,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

