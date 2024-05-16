AGF Management Ltd. Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $489,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293,464 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $220.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average is $236.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

