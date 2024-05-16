AGF Management Ltd. Sells 10,463 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

