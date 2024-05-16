AGF Management Ltd. Sells 17,217 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of GM stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

