AGF Management Ltd. Sells 187 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFG opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

