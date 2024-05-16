AGF Management Ltd. Sells 2,096 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 111,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 132.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 178,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 2.0 %

STAG opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.