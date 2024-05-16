AGF Management Ltd. Sells 651 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $5,162,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 68.8% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 226,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 36,763 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.5963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.70%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.