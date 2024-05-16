AGF Management Ltd. Sells 803 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $346.85 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

