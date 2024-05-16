AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.