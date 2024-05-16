AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in RPM International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $210,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

RPM International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.