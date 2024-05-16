AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.