Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.