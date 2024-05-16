Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $80.21, but opened at $86.05. Agilysys shares last traded at $86.61, with a volume of 34,488 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

