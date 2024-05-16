Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Update

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 16,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

