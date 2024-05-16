Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Holdings Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 138.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Alkami Technology worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,248.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $792,458.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,248.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,726,585 shares of company stock worth $45,495,640 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKT. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

