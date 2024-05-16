ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.60.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,548,000 after buying an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 829,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

