Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

