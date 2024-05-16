Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Up 8.0% in April

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 31,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days. Currently, 32.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $508.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

