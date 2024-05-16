Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $4.40 to $4.60. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 443,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,474,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.90.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
