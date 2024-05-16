Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $4.40 to $4.60. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 443,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,474,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLO

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.