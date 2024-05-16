Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 656,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

